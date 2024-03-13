Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 256,931 shares.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.