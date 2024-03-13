RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.53. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 572,260 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

