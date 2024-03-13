Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 3,517 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 267.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Repligen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.