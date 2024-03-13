Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.