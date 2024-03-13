Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,141 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,580 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.