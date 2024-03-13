Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $106,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,739,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,785,000 after buying an additional 1,172,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

