Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.