Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.62% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $48,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.