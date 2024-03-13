Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,420 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.94% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

