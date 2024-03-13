Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $392,938,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

