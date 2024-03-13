Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $240.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $249.04.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.