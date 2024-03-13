Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 384 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,715.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,488.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,199.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,537.08 and a twelve month high of $2,733.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

