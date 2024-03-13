Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

