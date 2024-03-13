Sei Investments Co. Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.