Sei Investments Co. Sells 49,976 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,976 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Merit Medical Systems worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,157 shares of company stock worth $4,872,477. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

