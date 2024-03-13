SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on S. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.22.

NYSE S opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,243.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,473 shares of company stock worth $23,888,237. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

