Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Expands By 94.5%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,253,900 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 14th total of 644,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,134.8 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

About John Wood Group

Featured Articles

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

