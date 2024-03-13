Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Expands By 94.5%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,253,900 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 14th total of 644,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,134.8 days.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.88.
About John Wood Group
