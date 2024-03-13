Short Interest in LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Declines By 43.6%

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get LY alerts:

LY Trading Up 4.0 %

YAHOY stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. LY has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LY will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.