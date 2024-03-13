Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Increases By 2,566.7%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 2,566.7% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $373,545.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.57.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.