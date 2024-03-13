Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Decreases By 37.0%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
PolyPid Stock Performance
PYPD stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PolyPid
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
