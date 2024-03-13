Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Decreases By 37.0%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Stock Performance

PYPD stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

About PolyPid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.