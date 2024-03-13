Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 64.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WORX stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.39. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

