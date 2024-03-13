Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 64.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCWorx Stock Performance
WORX stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.39. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
About SCWorx
