Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Expands By 170.5%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
UTime Stock Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.
About UTime
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UTime
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.