Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Expands By 170.5%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UTime Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

