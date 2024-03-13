Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Rises By 414.8%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEGZY stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. WEG has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

