Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Rises By 414.8%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Price Performance

WEGZY stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. WEG has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.