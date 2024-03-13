Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Grows By 76.9%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

