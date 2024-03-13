Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Expands By 7,600.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
WVVIP stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
