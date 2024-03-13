Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Expands By 7,600.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

WVVIP stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

