Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Rises By 46.4%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 14th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.2 days.
Winpak Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. Winpak has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $34.15.
Winpak Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.