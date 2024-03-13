Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Rises By 46.4%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 14th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.2 days.

Winpak Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. Winpak has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

Winpak Company Profile

Featured Articles

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

