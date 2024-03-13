Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 83.5%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the February 14th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
