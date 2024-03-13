Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 83.5%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the February 14th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.