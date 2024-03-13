Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Drops By 78.4%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the February 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Xcelerate Price Performance
Shares of XCRT opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Xcelerate has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Xcelerate Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcelerate
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.