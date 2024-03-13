Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Declines By 83.6%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

