Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Drops By 70.7%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 14th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

YLLXF opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

