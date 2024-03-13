Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Drops By 70.7%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 14th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
YLLXF opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.