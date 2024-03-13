Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Drops By 75.0%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YOTA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Yotta Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 641,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.