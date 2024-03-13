Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Rises By 1,107.2%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, an increase of 1,107.2% from the February 14th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Price Performance
YUPRF stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90. Yuexiu Property has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
Yuexiu Property Company Profile
