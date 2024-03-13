Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Rises By 1,107.2%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, an increase of 1,107.2% from the February 14th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Yuexiu Property alerts:

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

YUPRF stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90. Yuexiu Property has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.