Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Grows By 85.4%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the February 14th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Zalando Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Zalando has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.06.
Zalando Company Profile
