Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Grows By 88.6%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the February 14th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Zion Oil & Gas
