Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Declines By 86.1%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,632,400 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the February 14th total of 18,934,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,162.0 days.

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. ZIP has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

