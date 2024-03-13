Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Declines By 86.1%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,632,400 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the February 14th total of 18,934,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,162.0 days.
ZIP Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of ZIP stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. ZIP has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.88.
ZIP Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZIP
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.