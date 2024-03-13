Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Silgan worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $54.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

