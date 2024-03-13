SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Philip David Hoare Acquires 17,662 Shares

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 17,662 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,435.40.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
