SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Philip David Hoare Acquires 17,662 Shares

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 17,662 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,435.40.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.