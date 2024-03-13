Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $309.92

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 309.92 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.23). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.23), with a volume of 98,380 shares changing hands.

Somero Enterprises Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £183.05 million, a P/E ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is 7,777.78%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

