Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Joseph L. Hurley Sells 14,184 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $884,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SFM opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
