Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.30

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.30 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.34). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 184,899 shares.

Staffline Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.30. The company has a market cap of £37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £16,712.96 ($21,413.15). In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £16,712.96 ($21,413.15). Also, insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,599.62). Insiders have sold 213,120 shares of company stock worth $5,355,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

