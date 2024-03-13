Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $680.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

