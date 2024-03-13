Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

