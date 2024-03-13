Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Major Shareholder N.V. Stellantis Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Stellantis alerts:

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.

Stellantis Trading Up 2.2 %

Stellantis stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.