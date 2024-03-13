Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Major Shareholder N.V. Stellantis Purchases 800,000 Shares

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $5,305,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $2,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 293,737 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

