STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$6.25 price objective on STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.39.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 13.0 %

About STEP Energy Services

STEP stock opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$270.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.17. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

