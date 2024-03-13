Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) SVP Thomas B. Michaud Sells 25,421 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

