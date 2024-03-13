StockNews.com Upgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Hold

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 334,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

