StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Charles M. Lyon Sells 10,338 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $708,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,501.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Down 2.2 %

StoneX Group stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.