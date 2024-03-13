Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.32% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,321,934 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,550,000 after buying an additional 280,067 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

