Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGY shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.68. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$9.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

